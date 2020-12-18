WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $6,743,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

