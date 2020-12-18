WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $3,003,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $181.52. 1,480,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

