WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,053 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

