WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 137,306 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 421.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 1,926,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.