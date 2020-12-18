WaykiChain (WICC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.21 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $35.21 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $5.60 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00776127 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00168696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00387171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00125176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00078325 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

