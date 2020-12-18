Waters (WAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waters (NYSE: WAT) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

12/2/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Waters is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waters reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates. Strong performance in the Americas and Europe drove the top-line growth. Further, solid momentum across pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets contributed well. Additionally, the improved performance delivered by the Waters segment was a positive. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS was a tailwind. The company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is a positive. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern. Notably, the company has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date”

10/28/2020 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.38. 675,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,330. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.50. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,723,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $852,164,000 after buying an additional 56,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,548,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

