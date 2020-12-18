WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $240.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.24.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

