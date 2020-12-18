Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.58

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and traded as low as $25.31. Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a PE ratio of -66.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Lim Hua Min bought 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($28,089.89). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,000.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

