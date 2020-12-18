Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Get Waitr alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRH. ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $731,810.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares in the company, valued at $731,810.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waitr in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waitr in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waitr (WTRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.