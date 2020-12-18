W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. 8,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.14 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

