Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.67 ($4.32) and last traded at €3.87 ($4.55). Approximately 95,685 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.71).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.18 and a 200-day moving average of €3.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65.

About Voltabox AG (VBX.F) (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion segments. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, industrial trucks, agriculture and construction machinery, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

