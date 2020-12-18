Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.63

Shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $192.63 and traded as high as $287.79. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 770,678 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.99) price objective on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of £465.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Volex plc (VLX.L)’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

