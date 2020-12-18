Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.98

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.98 and traded as high as $26.03. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 2,235,426 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.11 ($35.42).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.04.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

