Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.89. 23,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 50,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUSE. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

