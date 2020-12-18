VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.39

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.39 and traded as high as $53.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 2,360 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

