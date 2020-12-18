VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.39

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.39 and traded as high as $53.21. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 2,360 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)
