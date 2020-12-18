Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.14

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $176,026.05 and approximately $4,560.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 74% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00134306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00770231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00167911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00386690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078213 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

