Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 5.1%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 2,534,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,622,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

VSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $368.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

