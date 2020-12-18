VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading 5.1% Higher

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 4,055,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,458,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

