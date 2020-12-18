Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells $127,266.75 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 5th, Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michele O’connor sold 51 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $13,653.72.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,058. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average is $263.43. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

