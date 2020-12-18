Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 6.3% Higher This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $130,643.80 and approximately $39,788.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

