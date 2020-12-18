VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.99

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $45.65. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 39,429 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

