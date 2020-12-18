ValuEngine Downgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$1.97 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

