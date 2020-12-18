v.systems Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. v.systems has a total market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,084,880,313 coins and its circulating supply is 2,161,271,849 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

v.systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

