Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.01

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $179.01 and traded as high as $195.50. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 509,013 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.09. The company has a market cap of £442.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 1.93 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,750 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £6,637.50 ($8,671.94).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) Company Profile (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

