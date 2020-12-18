Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading 5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.10. 560,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 107,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 96,691 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,104,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,253.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 258,859 shares of company stock valued at $504,501. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

