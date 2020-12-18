Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.07

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $7.69. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 68,102 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer purchased 45,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

