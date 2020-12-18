Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 98,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

