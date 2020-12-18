United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) alerts:

Shares of UU traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 896.20 ($11.71). The company had a trading volume of 1,753,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The firm has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 896.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.94. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.41 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)’s payout ratio is 267.08%.

In related news, insider Kath Cates purchased 2,135 shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,176 shares of company stock worth $2,027,017.

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.