United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.85) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.59). United States Steel also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.85–0.85 EPS.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cfra upgraded United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

