United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.17

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.17 and traded as high as $117.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $642.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $593,672 over the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $212,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

