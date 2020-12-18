United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Shares Down 6.9%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 1,283,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 914,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 44.41%.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

