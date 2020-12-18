United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Up 6.8%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 7,951,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 2,130,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.