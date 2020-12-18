UniLend Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $998,419.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00374746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.63 or 0.02478075 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

