Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UAV stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.10). 3,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.09. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £237.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.95.

In other news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

