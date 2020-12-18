UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.26

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,911 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.87% of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

