Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.93

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.