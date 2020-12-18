U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Up 9%

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shot up 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $12.84. 139,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 71,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAU. ValuEngine cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

