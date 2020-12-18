U Network Price Tops $0.0004 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, U Network has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $325,763.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.