TurtleNetwork Trading Down 5.2% This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $817,206.37 and approximately $4,860.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.84 or 0.01958645 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000205 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002646 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

