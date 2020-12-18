TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $859,601.96 and $107,245.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 89,909,051,787 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

