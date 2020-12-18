Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of TPTX opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,066,000 after buying an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,765,000 after buying an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after buying an additional 411,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 210,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,455,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

