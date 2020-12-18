Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 2.5%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

