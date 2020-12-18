Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 649,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 701,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

