TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.77 and traded as low as $0.52. TSS shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 188,200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.85.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

