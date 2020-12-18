TrustVerse (TRV) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $129,954.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00365252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

