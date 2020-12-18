Trust Co of Kansas Sells 1,740 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.