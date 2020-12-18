Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $211.12. 189,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,664. The company has a market capitalization of $411.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.90.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,643. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

