Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 12,410 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 118.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.