Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 10,348 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.46. The stock had a trading volume of 405,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,900. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.08. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.70.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

