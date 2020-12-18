Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.4% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $50.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,185.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,680. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,150.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3,075.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

